Early voting starts today for the 2021 election

Time to strap on the pads and get yourself out to the polling places:

.

Early voting begins Monday, October 18th. Log on to http://harrisvotes.com to view your sample ballot and find the polling location closest to you. Make your vote plan and head to the polls to cast your ballot informed and prepared. #harrisvotes #RoadtoNovember — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) 6:09 PM – 15 October 2021

A sample ballot for Harris County is here – note that it covers all of the local elections, so much of what you see will not be on your specific ballot. Early voting hours will be 7 AM to 7 PM every day except Sunday the 24th (12 PM to 7 PM) and Thursday the 28th, which will be 7 AM to 10 PM with 24-hour voting at select locations. You can see a map of locations here – there are a lot of them – and you can use the “find your nearest polling place” utility here. Note that there are also some drive-through locations. This is because the new voter suppression law does not take effect until next year. Enjoy these things while you still can.

Here’s a list of all my interviews for the cycle:

Elizabeth Santos, HISD District I

Janette Garza Lindner, HISD District I

Matias Kopinsky, HISD District I

Sue Deigaard, HISD District V

Maria Benzon, HISD District V

Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca, HISD District VI

Greg Degeyter, HISD District VI

Anne Sung, HISD District VII

Bridget Wade, HISD District VII

Dwight Jefferson, HISD District VII

Mac Walker, HISD District VII

Myrna Guidry, HISD District IX

Joshua Rosales, HISD District IX

Adriana Tamez, HCC District 3

Reagan Flowers, HCC District 4

Eva Loredo, HCC District 8

Jharrett Bryantt, HCC District 8

There are also the Constitutional amendments. If you’d like someone to explain them all to you with advice on how to vote, the latest edition of the H-Town Progressive podcast, with guest Andrea Greer, has you covered. This is going to be a low turnout election, you should be in and out in minutes at any location, so get out there and make your voice heard.

