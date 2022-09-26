Interview with Teneshia Hudspeth

We are moving the focus back to local offices this week, with three interviews of incumbents running for re-election. Teneshia Hudspeth is seeking her first full term as Harris County Clerk. A longtime employee of the Clerk’s office before winning a special election in 2020 to finish out the term after Diane Trautman stepped down, Hudspeth is now one of five members of the Harris County Elections Commission, with oversight over the office of the Elections Administrator. We obviously talked about that, and about all of the things she is doing with the non-elections parts of the Clerk’s office, which is a quite a lot. You can listen to the interview I did with her in 2020 here, and you can listen to this year’s interview here:

