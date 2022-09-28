Interview with Andrea Duhon

There are two incumbent trustees on the Harris County Board of Education on the ballot this November. Both were appointed to their current positions, and one is running for a different position than the one she currently holds. Andrea Duhon is the latter, having been appointed in 2019 to fill the Precinct 3 position that she very narrowly lost in 2018 after the incumbent stepped down to run for the Legislature in 2020. That occurred after she had filed to run for an At Large position in that same election, which had me tied up in knots for a little while, though in the end all was fine. Putting all of that aside, Duhon is currently serving as the First Vice President of the Board. She is a small business owner and has been an education advocate and active force with the HCDE even before her first campaign. While she serves as the representative for Precinct 3 now, she is running for the same position in Precinct 4, as HCDE precincts are defined by Commissioners Court precincts and thus affected by last year’s redistricting. You can listen to the interview I did with her for her 2018 campaign here, and you can listen to my interview with her for this campaign, which attempts to recap all of that history, here:

As always, everything you could want to know about the Democratic candidates can be found at the Erik Manning spreadsheet.

