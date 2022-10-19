Interview with Commissioner Adrian Garcia

I’m going to guess you’re probably familiar with Adrian Garcia, who is serving his first term as Harris County Commissioner in Precinct 2. He served three terms as Houston City Council member in District H, with his first election in 2003. He was then elected Sheriff, by a large margin, in 2008 and served until 2015 when he made an unsuccessful run for Mayor. After an unsuccessful primary challenge to US Rep. Gene Green in 2016, he returned to county politics by knocking off two-term Commissioner Jack Morman in 2018. He’s facing Morman again and he’s had himself a busy term on Commissioner’s Court. I could have talked to him for a lot longer than I did – there’s just so much to cover – but I did my best to hit the highlights. You can listen to it all here:
PREVIOUSLY:
All interviews and Q&As through the primary runoffs
Rochelle Garza – Attorney General
Susan Hays – Ag Commissioner
Luke Warford – Railroad Commissioner
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6
Chuck Crews – HD128
Cam Campbell – HD132
Stephanie Morales – HD138
Robin Fulford – CD02
Laura Jones – CD08
Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk
Amy Hinojosa – HCDE Trustee, Precinct 2
Andrea Duhon – HCDE Trustee, Precinct 4
As always, everything you could want to know about the Democratic candidates can be found at the Erik Manning spreadsheet.