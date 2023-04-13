Texas blog roundup for the week of April 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance has just realized that somehow it’s April already as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the dearth of competitive Congressional districts under the new map.

SocraticGadfly talks about Bryan Hughes hating on third party and independent candidates.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Tomas Pueyo gives a topographic analysis of the Texas Triangle.

Grits for Breakfast excavates some Houston history that I certainly didn’t know.

Your Local Epidemiologist takes another close look at the leading cause of death for children in American – guns.

Nonsequiteuse writes about her wildflower garden.

Steve Vladeck reminds us that for most of its existence, SCOTUS has been accountable to Congress.

Raw Story reports on how the city of Waco managed to avoid getting stiffed by The Former Guy for expenses incurred by his recent rally there.

