Dispatches from Dallas, August 19 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s another grab bag. We have followups to the Southwest Airlines religious liberty case, the ransomware attack on the city of Dallas, and the DPD evidence-mishandling scandal; a former Miss Texas leaps into North Texas politics; HB3 and school security officers in North Texas; book banners in Fort Worth; Farmer’s Branch moves to a 4×10 work week; State Fair news; the Kalita Humphreys theater; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita, which you can sample in their Tiny Desk concert.

And in DFW-adjacent travel news, over the last weekend we visited the tourist mecca of Oklahoma City to enjoy True Nature: Rodin and the Age of Impressionism at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. We also ran across the Myriad Botanical Gardens, an award-winning garden mostly in a conservatory, which was nice to escape the rain (!). I commend them both to your attention if you end up in OKC.

Related Posts: