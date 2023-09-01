Dispatches from Dallas, September 1 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s a big old grab bag with Ken Paxton, Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow, problems in Tarrant and Dallas counties, Fort Worth ISD news (including book bans), a lot of trouble with heat in north Texas, the law about whitetail deer, immigration news, Texas history and food including the Big Tex Choice awards, and the Perot Museum’s paleontologists are unearthing a mosasaur.

This week’s post was brought to you in part by the music of Nick Rhodes (of Duran Duran) and Wendy Bevan. Recommended if you like “planetarium music”, which sounds sort of new agey to me, but in a good spacey way. The rest of it was brought to you by the music of Tangerine Dream. It’s a long post.

