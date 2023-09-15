Dispatches from Dallas, September 15 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have a grab bag of stories. Ken Paxton is keeping his pension no matter how the Senate votes; DPD oversight reform; local crime statistics; a day at DFW airport; a TCU student’s murder inspires public safety improvements in Fort Worth; G.W. Bush on PEPFAR in the Washington Post; Dallasites hit by a scam over water bills; unintended consequences of a statewide food truck law hit Dallas County; Coffee City in East Texas and its cop shop shut down; the Texas Rangers (law enforcement) and their supporters have come after a Dallas author; improvements at Fair Park; and some very lucky dogs.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Windham Hill Records, which is about what you need when you’ve spent two days having the old insulation sucked out of your attic and the new insulation blown in. That’s super loud, and Windham Hill is nice and quiet.

Without further ado, let’s jump into this week’s news.

