The Book-Loving Texans’ Guide To The November 2023 Election

Make note of this.

Please check out and share the newest edition of the Book-Loving Texan’s Guides to Texas School Board Elections. You can use it to inform voters and to decide where to allocate your time and donations for these very important races.

There are not a ton of school board elections in Texas this November, but that doesn’t mean this is an off cycle. Three districts in particular will both set the table for 2024’s much more busy election season and shape the school systems where hundreds of thousands of Texas students learn: Cy-Fair ISD, Granbury ISD, and Houston ISD.

I’ll have previews, profiles, and updates from the guide in the coming weeks but, in keeping with Anger & Clarity tradition, for now I’ll give you a few highlights from the doc.