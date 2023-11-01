November 2023 Day Nine EV totals: Just the numbers

Yesterday was Halloween, I’m still a little strung out from handing out Trick or Treat loot, so here’s just the updated numbers:

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2015 24,768 89,599 114,367 2019 11,356 76,613 87,989 2023 10,274 123,609 133,883

The final EV totals from 2015 are here and the final EV totals from 2019 are here. The daily EV report is being posted online now here, but I’m still grabbing a copy each day and saving it for my purposes. The Day Nine file is here.

Once again, 2023 ran just a bit ahead of 2015. Almost 80K votes were cast on the last three days of early voting in 2015, so you can see about where we’d end up if things continue like that. Have you voted yet?

