November 2023 Day Nine EV totals: Just the numbers

Posted on November 1, 2023 by Charles Kuffner

Yesterday was Halloween, I’m still a little strung out from handing out Trick or Treat loot, so here’s just the updated numbers:


Year    Mail     Early    Total
===============================
2015   24,768   89,599  114,367
2019   11,356   76,613   87,989
2023   10,274  123,609  133,883

The final EV totals from 2015 are here and the final EV totals from 2019 are here. The daily EV report is being posted online now here, but I’m still grabbing a copy each day and saving it for my purposes. The Day Nine file is here.

Once again, 2023 ran just a bit ahead of 2015. Almost 80K votes were cast on the last three days of early voting in 2015, so you can see about where we’d end up if things continue like that. Have you voted yet?

