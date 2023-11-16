I have basically no idea who’s running for office right now

Candidate data, where are you?

Next year’s primary campaigns are starting to take shape after numerous candidates filed for office on Saturday, the first day to sign up for a spot on the March 2024 ballot. Voters will weigh in on the nominees for the U.S. presidential race, along with Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s seat. Important Harris County positions will be on the ballot, too, including two commissioners, district attorney and county attorney. […] With incumbent Democratic Tax Assessor-Collector Ann Harris Bennett not seeking reelection, Republican Mike Wolfe and Democrat Annette Ramirez have each filed to take on the open seat. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an incumbent Democrat, filed for reelection on Saturday, later posting on X, formerly known as Twitter: “The past 7 years have been challenging, but rewarding in so many ways! It is my sincere hope that I will have the opportunity to continue serving and protecting our communities!” Two Republicans — Joe Danna and Glenn Cowan — have filed to challenge Gonzalez. Houston Councilmember Mike Knox, a Republican former police officer, is also expected to file to run for sheriff.

See here for some background. In years past, both the HCDP and Texas Democrats webpages have maintained some listing of candidate filings, as has the Harris County GOP. As of Wednesday evening, none of them had anything. The Secretary of State also keeps a listing of the filings that have been sent to them, but again there’s nada. I was at the HCDP CEC meeting on Tuesday and was told that a candidate listing is in the works, and I’m sure the SOS will have something eventually – I can’t be the only person who cares about this – but in the meantime, it’s excruciating. I may have to drive by the HCDP office this week to see who’s signed their filing wall. If you have any data that I’m not aware of, please tell me in the comments. I’ll stay on this as we progress.

UPDATE : Thanks to Manny in the comments, there is now a spreadsheet with filings on the HCDP page. I just missed it. Still don’t see anything on the SOS page.

