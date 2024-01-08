Judicial Q&A: Velda Faulkner

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

Velda Renita Faulkner Candidate for Justice 14th Court of Appeals, PL 3.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Civil and Criminal Appeals from District and County Courts in 10 Counties.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

This bench was established in 1978. I desire to bring diversity and equal justice for all to this bench. I am representative of the diverse communities this bench will serve, in all 10 counties.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have 30 years of civil and criminal trial court experience, which includes family law and juvenile cases. I also have civil and criminal appellate experience. I have presented oral argument before the highest criminal court in the State of Texas-the Court of Criminal Appeals. I bring knowledge, wisdom and understanding of the law and an ability to properly apply the law to the facts of criminal and civil cases. I have volunteered countless pro bono hours in our underserved communities. I am a member of my church’s legal ministry. I am a volunteer board member of a community development, with the responsibility of enforcing the architectural scheme of the community.

I volunteer to provide legal advice and representation to our elderly community, start-up corporations, businesses and families. I determine to obtain the pulse of the people, to assess their needs and interest, to give them an understanding of our judicial system. I encourage diverse young progressives to have integrity and prowess in the legal profession, to know that Justice is not for sale and Judges cannot infer their political or personal thoughts in rendering opinions. We are gatekeepers of the law, not politicians.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important to provide a diverse segment to the 14th Court of Appeals and particularly, Place 3. This particular bench or seat has never had any diversity and that must change. I will bring to this bench a working knowledge of the law and how to apply the law to the facts, with fairness and impartiality.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I am the candidate who strongly believes that every court and its various members should reflect the diversity of the community in which it serves. A vote for me in the March 2024 Primary, is a vote for change, not a vote for the status quo. Our voters should know the history of our courts and its elected justices, on every level. The 14th Court of Appeals, Place 3, has never been diverse. The voters can be assured I will bring balance, integrity, a knowledge of the law and a tenacity for fairness, equality and justice for all litigants!

