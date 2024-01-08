Interview with Karthik Soora

All right, it’s January 2024 and that means it’s primary season. Which in turn means it’s interview season, and I’ve got a lot of those to bring you. You may be aware that my Senate district SD15 is now vacant for the first time since approximately the fall of the Holy Roman Empire, and there’s a multitude of candidates running to be the next Senator here. First up is Karthik Soora, a Rice grad, former HISD chemistry teacher, and local political organizer. Soora is a co-founder of One Jump, a web platform that links low-income students with college access opportunities, and the Texas Chapter of TheySeeBlue, a volunteer organization dedicated to mobilizing South Asians in Texas. He is also a renewable energy developer with over 1 GW of solar and storage projects in the works. Here’s the interview:

I will have more interviews from SD15 this week, with interviews from other races to follow in the weeks to come. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: