Interview with Todd Litton

Normally this is where I’d say we’re wrapping up the week, but there are six candidates in the Democratic primary for SD15, so there will be another interview tomorrow. For today, we have another familiar name, Todd Litton, who made a spirited run for CD02 in 2018 against Dan Crenshaw. Litton is an attorney and mediator, with his own mediation practice in Houston. He has been on the board of many non-profits, he helped recruit multiple State Rep candidates in 2020, and he served as Mayor Bill White’s Chair of the City of Houston’s Tower Commission. You can listen to the interview I did with him in 2018 here, and you can listen to what we discussed this time here:

I will have one more interview from SD15 tomorrow, with interviews from other races to follow in the weeks to come. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

