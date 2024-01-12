Judicial Q&A: Erica Hughes

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

Erica Hughes, running for Judge of the 151st Civil District Court. I am a lifelong Democrat from Dallas, Texas. I became a part of the Houston community when I moved in 2003 to attend law school. I am a military Veteran that loves to give back to the community.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court hears civil cases where one party is seeking monetary relief of more than $500. This includes debt collection, real estate cases, insurance coverage, personal injuries, wrongful death, product liability, breach of contract. The court is not limited to hear these types of cases, but these are the most common cases before the court.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running for the 151st District Court because it is time for change. I have the experience to be an excellent civil Judge. I will truly see all parties as equals. This court needs a Judge that understands what justice for all means. The court needs a Judge that will be impartial to all, no matter their campaign contribution, individual representation, corporate status, attorney representation, or walk of life. I will bring an approach that will administer justice for all in a timely and efficient manner. I believe that everyone should experience a justice system that gives them a fair trial by a jury of their peers.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have practiced law for 17 years. I am a graduate of Thurgood Marshall school of Law. I have served as a Judge for Harris County Criminal Court #3. I have served as a Judge for Harris County Veterans Court for all 16 Misdemeanor Courts. I serve as a Judge for Immigration under the department of Justice. I have worked for State Farm Insurance Company representing policy holders. I have also served as a plaintiff’s attorney in my own practice for personal injury claims. During this time, I served as a fee attorney for a Title company within the state of Texas working on real estate matters. I have served in the military as A Judge Advocate General. I have also been adjunct faculty for 13 years. I have also served as a board member to the Coalition for the Homeless. I have a heart dedicated to the community and serving the community. I believe all these experiences combined make me the best Judge for the job.

5. Why is this race important?

The judicial system is usually the communities first encounter with someone they elect and their last chance for justice. They need someone who understands their walk of life and that everyone is not familiar with the judicial system. The community needs someone who has experience with the community, corporations, and the experience to fairly adjudicate their dispute while treating everyone with respect and dignity. The voters can make sure they get a Judge like this in the 151 st by voting for me.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

The people should vote for me because I have the experience, empathy, integrity, and the fight for justice for all. I have the community involvement and legal experience combined that will make best Judge for the job. I have worked in my community and fought for an equal justice system and made improvements every day, not just during election time. My legal career and life experiences have prepared me for this role. I am ready on day one to create a courtroom that welcomes all parties to have their day in court. I am asking for your support to effectuate the change needed in this court. Please vote for Erica Hughes.

