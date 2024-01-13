Interview with Beto Cardenas

Now we come to the end of our SD15 interview odyssey, stretching to its sixth day to accommodate this sizeable field. Beto Cardenas, who just put up a campaign launch video that features an endorsement from Rep. Sylvia Garcia that you can see here, is an attorney and businessman. A graduate of Texas A&M and Texas Tech Law School, he has served on multiple boards including the Houston Parks Board, Texas Tech University School of Law Foundation, and Houston Zoo He has served as Chairman of the Houston Botanic Garden, and previously served as a director of the Houston Food Bank. He represented the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in opposing the end of DACA in 2018; you can hear him discuss this on Houston Matters. Here’s what we talked about:

As noted this is the end of SD15. Next week I will have interviews with the five candidates running for Harris County Tax Assessor. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

