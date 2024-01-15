Interview with Annette Ramirez

This week we will focus on the primary for Harris County Tax Assessor, which is also an open office with the pending retirement of two-term incumbent Ann Harris Bennett. There are five candidates in the race, and I will have interviews with all of them, beginning with Annette Ramirez. Ramirez is an A&M grad and attorney who has worked for over 20 years in the legal department of the Aldine Independent School District. She currently serves as Assistant General Counsel overseeing the District’s in-house property tax collection, litigation, and real estate matters. Aldine has the distinction of being the only school district in Texas that collects its own property taxes. That’s one of the thing we talked about in the interview:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

As noted this is Tax Assessor week, and you will get to hear from all of those candidates. Next week I will have interviews in CDs 07 and 18. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: