Interview with Danielle Bess

We continue with the Tax Assessor candidates, and we come to a familiar name (as with SD15, there will be a couple of these), Danielle Bess, a native Houstonian, Navy veteran, and real estate professional. Her work has included affordable housing and community development projects, and rebuilding or repairing homes damaged by floods. She has been involved in politics for awhile and has worked with multiple campaigns. She has also been a candidate for HD147, losing in the runoff to Rep. Jolanda Jones in 2022, and for Houston City Council At Large #2 last year. My interview with her for HD147 is here, my interview with her for At Large #2 is here, and my interview with her for Tax Assessor is here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

As noted this is Tax Assessor week, and you will get to hear from all of those candidates. Next week I will have interviews in CDs 07 and 18. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: