Interview with Desiree Broadnax

One more candidate for Harris County Tax Assessor whom you’ve met before, and that’s Desiree Broadnax. Broadnax is the manager of the Intake division at the District Attorney’s office, which means she has responsibility for all incoming case filings. She has worked in the DA’s office for over twenty years, starting out as a typist on the evening shift and working her way up. She was a candidate for District Clerk in 2022, and you can find the interview I did with her for that race here. My interview with her for this race is below:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor

Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor

As noted this is Tax Assessor week, and you will get to hear from all of those candidates. Next week I will have interviews in CDs 07 and 18. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: