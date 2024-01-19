Interview with Claude Cummings

We wrap up our week of Harris County Tax Assessor candidates with Claude Cummings. Cummings serves as an Employment Development Manager with the Harris County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, where he connects individuals involved in the justice system with vital community partners and resources to reduce recidivism. His work includes facilitating access to vocational training, job readiness programs, and affordable housing. Here’s what we talked about:

This was Tax Assessor week, and next week I will have interviews in CDs 07 and 18. I plan to have the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney after that. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

