Judicial Q&A: Fran Watson

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I am Judge Fransheneka “Fran” Watson and I am running to be the Presiding Judge of Harris County Probate Court 5

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Harris County Probate Courts oversee the validation of wills, the management of estates and the protection of guardianships (the financial and personal affairs of a minor or incapacitated person). Additionally, the Court presides over cases involving fiduciaries (i.e. Will and Guardianship contests, Fiduciary malfeasance, etc..)

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

Assuming this role is a seamless transition for me professionally and for the people of Harris County. I have been presiding over cases since 2019 as an Associate Municipal Court Judge. Currently, I am a Staff Attorney for the Honorable Judge of Probate Court 2. Prior to working for Probate Court 2, I was in private practice with a strong focus on Probate and Guardianship. I believe my experience as a Judge and practitioner, knowledge and understanding of the Texas Estate Code, and service to families in Harris and surrounding counties have prepared me for this new Probate Court.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

My qualifications for this job include:

• Associate Municipal Court Judge for four (4) years.

• Staff Attorney for Harris County Probate Court Two (2).

• Licensed and practicing Attorney for fourteen (14) years with a strong focus on Probate and Guardianship, and maintaining the required guardianship certification from the State Bar of Texas.

• Frequent appointments by Harris County Probate Court serving as an attorney ad litem and mediator.

• Frequent appointments by Harris County District Courts to serve as a guardian ad litem for minor plaintiffs.

• Frequent appointments by Harris County Courts at Law to serve as a mediator in civil cases.

• Frequent appointments by both Harris County District and County Courts at Law presiding over condemnation cases as a Special Commissioner.

• Provided training to attorneys working for Houston Volunteer Lawyers on probate and guardianship cases.

5. Why is this race important?

Studies show that Harris County is in need of additional Probate Courts. This is the first Probate Court established in decades. Thus, it requires a Judge who is accomplished, compassionate, and impartial.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I will bring experience, empathy, and equity to Probate Court 5. A vote for me would mean a vote for an experienced Judge with probate, guardianship, and courtroom experience who is ready to preside over cases on day one.

Related Posts: