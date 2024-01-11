Interview with Rep. Jarvis Johnson

Next up is State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, who has served in HD139 since winning a special election to succeed the newly elected Mayor Sylvester Turner. He was on the Appropriations Committee this past session and was the Vice Chair of the Community Safety and Homeland Security & Public Safety committees. Johnson served for three terms on Houston City Council before that in District B. A TSU graduate and entrepreneur, I’ve interviewed him a couple of times before, most recently in 2016 when he was elected to HD139. You can listed to that interview here and you can listen to this interview here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

I will have more interviews from SD15 this week, with interviews from other races to follow in the weeks to come. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: