Interview with Michelle Bonton

We continue in SD15 with Michelle Bonton, who describes herself as an educator, social entrepreneur, speaker, writer, and advocate. She was the founder and executive director of the Rhodes School for the Performing Arts, executive director at the non-profit Harris County Cultural Arts Council, and the executive director at the Anderson Center for the Arts. She has a campaign website but as of late last week when I drafted this post it was just showing a splash page, so I got this information about her from LinkedIn and a couple of articles. You can find out a lot more about her and her experiences in the interview:

Karthik Soora, SD15

I will have more interviews from SD15 this week, with interviews from other races to follow in the weeks to come. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

