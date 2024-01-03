On solving the crimes

This is a nice profile of Precinct One Deputy Constable Joe Bowden, who is good at his job. His specialty is solving bike thefts, and I want to highlight this bit that shows him in action, and then share some thoughts on the other side.

That was likely how he solved Gail Wellenkamp’s case. Wellenkamp had set out with a couple friends to MKT shopping plaza in Houston Heights on a Wednesday morning, and after eating lunch, the group returned to find her bike was missing. They checked with nearby store owners, and obtained security camera footage that showed the thief using a pair of bolt-cutters to cut the bike lock and riding off. However, attempts to get the Houston Police Department to take action were fruitless. When the constable’s office called her to set up an interview, she had already considered the bike long gone and was just doing the legwork. The constable that night asked her to send the video and images of the thief to the police, but she couldn’t find a way. “Everybody I knew thought it was a goner,” Wellenkamp said. The next morning, Bowden texted Wellenkamp asking for pictures of the thief. Wellenkamp sent them, and Bowden immediately recognized the suspect. He had previously been arrested for bike theft and had just been released. “So he said, ‘OK, I’m gonna get your bike back,’” Wellenkamp said. “I just didn’t believe it, but you know, I thought OK, we’ll give it a try.” On Friday, a mere two days later, Wellenkamp was reunited with her bike. Bowden told her that her bike had passed through four different sets of hands before being found in Sugar Land. Bowden hadn’t communicated much with Wellenkamp throughout the process, but the results left her stunned. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said, laughing at the improbability. “I was shocked. I was totally shocked.”

Emphasis mine. There’s so much here that intersects with my earlier post about crime rates and reporting and perception. In no particular order:

– The inability to get HPD to respond to this crime is just baffling. This wasn’t some random one off, it was clearly done by someone who knows how to steal bikes and comes equipped to do it. Solving this one crime will likely mean solving dozens of others, and will also prevent future crimes, as the perpetrator is a repeat offender. And there’s video evidence! Just like Chief Finner wants! What exactly is HPD doing if it’s not responding to a report like this?

– This is why I am skeptical, after three decades plus of watching Mayoral candidates promise to tackle crime by hiring more police officers, that we are going to make any progress on crime. I don’t see any promises being made about increasing solve rates, or pouring existing and new resources into fighting the kind of crime that actually affects us. I am aware that a lot of this sort of thing happens out of our sight, or at least happens at a lower level of visibility. I don’t need to know, and honestly wouldn’t pay close enough attention to, detailed plans about how HPD will deploy its personnel. But I would like to hear, loudly and consistently, that solving crimes, especially property crimes, is a top priority and that the administration in power and its appointed police chief and associated leadership will be held accountable to it.

– Along those same lines, the plan to bring in DPS troopers, for which we are reassured they will be responsive to HPD leadership and will do more than pull over drivers of color for minor violations. What is the goal of doing this? Is there a metric we can track to tell us that they are meeting some stated goal? What about the HPD officers who will presumably be redeployed to higher-value work now that DPS is here to do their grunt work? What are their goals and how will we know that they are meeting them? As skeptical as I am of this entire endeavor, having that would go a long way towards easing my concerns.

– Putting all that aside, what an interesting example this is of one law enforcement agency stepping up where another couldn’t or wouldn’t. Was this by design – that is, did the Precinct One Constable see a need and fill it? Or was this a happy accident? Either way, what can be done to replicate this example elsewhere in the city and the county? This is something we want, right? It’s something that Mayors from at least Parker to now Whitmire have campaigned on. Here it is in action. What are we doing to build on it?

Related Posts: