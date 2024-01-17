Judicial Q&A: Brandi Croffie

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Brandi Janell-Estelle Croffie, and i am running to be the next judge of the 133rd judicial district court of Harris County, Texas. I am a humble girl from Humble Texas.

I have an education background in teaching and worked as a former probation officer in Montgomery Texas, prior to attending law school. I have a heart for service and will bring the same dedication, integrity, and fair decision making to Harris County.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court will hear civil court cases where the amount in controversy exceeds $500.00. This can be anything from general business disputes to personal injury or even minor insurance settlement cases.

This court does not, however, hear any cases that are criminal, involve family cases, or probate cases as Harris County has seperate courts for these types of cases.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I chose the 133rd District Court because since its inception in 1986, the seat has only been held by two judges. The opening of this seat allows the seat to be filled with a candidate who has a different background and life experiences than the prior two seat holders, but still holds strong democratic values.

I truly believe that representation matters in the courtroom and by electing me, voters can have someone with a similar background and life lens, who can rule with compassion and who will follow the law.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have been practicing civil litigation for my entire legal career. My practice routinely requires appearances in district courts, predominately in Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery Counties. I have the judicial temperament, as well as the willingness to learn and listen, required for the bench. My background and life experiences bring diversity of thought and provide much needed representation for underserved communities. My 11 years of experience has provided the necessary skill set as well as the legal acumen required for the position. Further, my educational background in the field of counseling gives me the unique qualification of experience dealing with many different people from many different walks of life. This coupled with my experience and training, specifically in civil litigation, allows for a unique perspective and a unique way of dealing with people needed in the courtroom. Having practiced solely in civil litigation, I understand the rules of procedure and the courtroom dynamic involved.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because people who bring their matters to courts in Harris County should know that they will have someone hearing their cases who is fair, unbiased, and consistent. Voters should trust that they will receive timely rulings on their cases, and should know that their cases will be heard by someone who is qualified and will treat them with dignity and respect.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

People should vote for me because I am a candidate with a proven record of service to the state of Texas and the Houston community. People should vote for me because I have the experience needed, as well as the willingness to learn and listen. I can bring my unique background, and my diversity of thought to the bench. I will always follow the law.

