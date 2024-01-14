Weekend link dump for January 14

This self-portrait of a young Philadelphia man called Robert Cornelius is believed to be the earliest American portrait photo still in existence. Basically, the first selfie.

“For decades after its 1989 release, each of the hundreds of millions of standard NES Tetris games ended the same way: A block reaches the top of the screen and triggers a “game over” message. That 34-year streak was finally broken on December 21, 2023, when 13-year-old phenom BlueScuti became the first human to reach the game’s “kill screen” after a 40-minute, 1,511-line performance, crashing the game by reaching its functional limits.”

“The law is the law, and the rule of law is the rule of law, and the court is the entity tasked with determining whether the nation follows where that leads. Unlike with so many of their recent decisions, the people most affected by this decision, whatever it may be, will not be silent, or fearful, or mollified by the words IT IS SO ORDERED. This may be the first major test this year of whether the court, and indeed the country, can weather 2024 with its institutions intact. It decidedly will not be the last.”

“Why Trump can’t use the ‘idiot’ defense other Jan. 6 defendants often lean on”.

Jerry Lewis’ notorious and almost-never seen The Day The Clown Cried is set for a screening this June.

“For an illustration of what we Christians celebrate on Epiphany, think of the movie Freaky Friday. Either one will do — the original with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris or the remake with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Neither is really a great movie, but they’re both memorable and entertaining.”

RIP, Cindy Morgan, actor best known for Caddyshack and Tron.

“Stranger Things has officially started production on its fifth and final season.”

“Man Finds Undamaged Cell Phone That Survived 16,000-Foot Fall From Alaska Airlines Blowout”.

RIP, Franz Beckenbauer, German soccer legend who won a World Cup as a player and as a coach.

“Who is America’s Largest Landowner?”

“A California man who lost $100,000 in a 2021 SIM-swapping attack is suing the unknown holder of a cryptocurrency wallet that harbors his stolen funds. The case is thought to be first in which a federal court has recognized the use of information included in a bitcoin transaction — such as a link to a civil claim filed in federal court — as reasonably likely to provide notice of the lawsuit to the defendant. Experts say the development could make it easier for victims of crypto heists to recover stolen funds through the courts without having to wait years for law enforcement to take notice or help.”

“The Biden administration stopped a company from selling data on people’s medical visits on Tuesday, its first settlement on a privacy issue that has many Americans concerned about who can see their most sensitive personal data — particularly visits to abortion providers.”

“Asking people to “do the research” on fake news stories makes them seem more believable, not less”.

“So, I’ve watched with some befuddlement the cascading reaction to this essay, even from apparently at least one person on Swift’s team. Many, many people have weighed in on the supposed inappropriateness of the Times’ actions here, and I would like to suggest everyone consider this entire situation with a little more chill, and a lot more grace.”

I had no idea that modern dishwashers took longer than older ones, but now that I do know, I don’t really care. Who waits around for their dishwasher to finish up?

RIP, Bud Harrelson, former Mets shortstop, coach, and manager.

The ESPN fake Emmys thing is just too weird.

RIP, Tom Shales, Pulitzer-winning TV critic for the Washington Post.

