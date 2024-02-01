Judicial Q&A: Lema Mousilli

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Lema May Mousilli, a committed Democrat seeking the position of Judge for the 125th Judicial District Court in Harris County. Beyond my role as a seasoned trial attorney, I am a proud single mother to a precocious 12-year-old who brings immense joy to my life. In addition to my legal expertise, I serve as an Adjunct Professor and am deeply dedicated to advocating for civil rights.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 125th Judicial District Court in Harris County handles a variety of civil cases, including commercial litigation, personal injury cases, complex commercial litigation, and other civil matters. Given my 17 years of experience in civil trial practice, I am well-equipped to handle the intricacies of these legal issues.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am seeking this bench because of my unwavering commitment to the fundamental principles of justice and fairness. My extensive legal background, spanning civil trial practice, service as an Assistant District Attorney, and appellate law experience, affords me a comprehensive perspective for the effective administration of justice. I firmly believe that my experience and dedication uniquely qualify me for this judicial role.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

In addition to my degrees and extensive legal experience representing individuals and businesses in various different areas of law, I also have a unique skill set that allows me to bring diverse perspectives to the bench.

Education:

• BA, English/Political Science, The University of Houston Honors College, 2003

• JD, The University of Houston Law Center, 2006

• MBA, Texas Tech University, 2014

Legal Experience (17 Years):

I have had the privilege of serving as a trial and appellate attorney with a diverse practice, gaining invaluable insights into various areas of law. For the last five years, my law practice has been dedicated to intellectual property litigation and commercial litigation, in state and federal court, at both trial and appellate levels. My prior experience includes roles in criminal prosecution and defense, family law, immigration

law, civil rights litigation, and personal injury, both as a plaintiff’s attorney and defense counsel.

Additionally, I have handled cases involving health law, real estate, mass torts, and pharmaceutical and medical device litigation.

Language Proficiency: I possess native, professional proficiency in Arabic, with the ability to speak, read, and write across multiple dialects. This proficiency allows me to engage effectively with Arabic speakers from diverse countries across Asia and Africa. Furthermore, I have a working knowledge of Spanish, broadening my ability to communicate and understand the needs of a diverse community.

Teaching Experience: Over the past five years, I have served as an Adjunct Professor, teaching Business Law and Constitutional Law to university students. This role reflects my commitment to legal education and the development of future professionals. It also demonstrates my ability to convey complex legal concepts in a clear and accessible manner.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is of paramount importance as the 125th Judicial District Court plays a crucial role in delivering justice to the residents of Harris County. Decisions made by this court have a direct impact on individuals and businesses in our community. It is vital to elect a candidate with a proven track record, a strong commitment to justice, and a comprehensive understanding of the legal system.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

People should vote for me in March because I bring a unique combination of legal expertise, a commitment to justice, and a diverse background that reflects the multicultural fabric of Harris County. My extensive experience in civil trial practice, civil appellate law, and criminal prosecution, coupled with my dedication to fairness and integrity, makes me the ideal candidate for this judicial position. My ability to speak, read, and write in multiple Arabic dialects with native fluency adds an extra layer of cultural competence, which is valuable in a diverse community. I am ready to serve the community with impartiality, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to upholding the law.

Related Posts: