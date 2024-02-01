Interview with Sean Teare

We wrap up the week with the other half of the as-noted high profile District Attorney primary. Sean Teare is a Houston native and graduate of UH and UH law school. He served as a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for 11 years in two different stints, including 6 years as the Division Supervisor of the Office’s Vehicular Crimes Division. The latter was in Kim Ogg’s tenure, from 2017 until last May when he resigned to run in the primary. He has also worked in private practice for a couple of local firms, handling both civil and criminal matters. Here’s what we talked about:
On we go from here into legislative races. I will have some for the Legislature and for Congress, aiming to wrap up at the start of early voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.