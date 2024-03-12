On the Ogg loss

I have three things to say about this.

Kim Ogg’s campaign for a third term as Harris County district attorney suffered a blowout loss in the Democratic primary election on Tuesday. In the final election night tally, challenger Sean Teare had a 50 percentage point lead over the incumbent — a stunning margin backed up by several possible explanations. Conceding the race Tuesday night and without naming names, Ogg attributed her loss to the fact she “had made some powerful enemies for all the right reasons.” In the final days of the primary, she sharply criticized her opponent for accepting over $700,000 from left-leaning billionaire George Soros, who supported her in previous election cycles. Teare had also garnered the local support of County Judge Lina Hidalgo, County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and former Mayor Sylvester Turner ahead of the primary. Ogg further explained that doing her job had cost her the job. She received criticism from within her party for embarking on the prosecution of three former Hidalgo employees in connection with a vaccine outreach contract. Those cases were stuck in neutral for over a year; however, the Texas Rangers issued search warrants in November indicating they were expanding their investigation. Ogg has maintained that she was just following the law by investigating Hidalgo’s employees. But Teare supporters pointed to Ogg herself as the reason for the wide margin. “She was our biggest help, honestly,” said Rebecca Shukla, a local Democratic Party precinct chair who signed a petition last fall to admonish Ogg. […] Shukla said she’d watched Ogg’s support among Democrats wane since her first election in 2016, but for her, a turning point came in 2022, when she and other party organizers were fighting to get Hidalgo reelected. Shukla worried that Democrats’ local gains in recent years could all be rolled back. “Kim Ogg contributed to the potential that it could all go back because she didn’t support Lina. She was actively fighting against her, which basically meant our whole ticket here in Harris County,” Shukla said. “Here we are knocking doors, out there in the heat and she’s just making it harder.” Ogg had repeatedly accused Democrats on Commissioners Court of “defunding” her department. In October 2022, shortly before voting started in Hidalgo’s reelection bid, Ogg and other law enforcement officials packed Commissioners Court in a dramatic display of support for increases to their budgets. Ogg’s lack of support for other party members was top of mind when a group of precinct chairs put forth a resolution last fall for the party to formally admonish her. “People didn’t like how she weaponized her office to go after people within the party,” said Daniel Cohen, a precinct chair and organizer who supported the resolution, which ultimately passed by a wide margin in December. Until that point, the grievances listed in the resolution had been open secrets, Cohen said. “It was just a matter of the public starting to actually discuss it,” Cohen said. Cohen rejects the idea that Ogg’s loss can be chalked up to “powerful enemies” like Soros. “When she says ‘powerful people beat me,’ I think it’s hilarious,” Cohen said, instead attributing the outcome to the many grassroots supporters who put in the work to elect Teare. “I look at the pictures (of organizers) and I’m like, they are powerful, but they’re not what you think. It shows you that people can be powerful. People can hold their own elected officials accountable.” The progressive political group Texas Organizing Project also claims credit for the massive win: TOP’s field organizers say they knocked on more than 94,000 doors across Harris County to support Teare. In 2016, the group had mobilized for Ogg, working to flip the seat held by a Republican. But the group’s leaders felt she no longer represented their values and switched sides this election cycle. “Sean Teare knows the Harris County DA’s office is in need of a course correction, and he’s a leader who will gain community input to make that happen,” TOP Board President Doshie Piper said in a statement in February when the organization endorsed Teare. “While Kim Ogg wastes county residents’ time and taxpayer dollars on petty political vendettas, Sean is ready to get to work, restore trust with the public, and implement lasting, humane legal reforms.”

Before I continue, as a matter of full disclosure, I’m a Democratic precinct chair, Rebecca and Daniel are friends of mine, I attended the meeting where the resolution to admonish Ogg was passed but did not vote on it. I’ve also had a very cordial relationship with Kim Ogg going back to her first run for DA in 2014. I have many feelings about this race and how we got here, and one of them is sadness that it came to this.

With that said…

1. I don’t think this story captured just how remarkable Ogg’s loss was. The two-term incumbent, who won without a runoff in 2020 against three opponents, got fewer votes and a lower percentage than the opponents to County Attorney Christian Menefee and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, none of whom had any money or name ID. Off the top of my head, I can’t think of an equivalent election result. It’s mind-boggling.

2. To me, the concerns started with Ogg’s seemingly sudden opposition to the misdemeanor bail reform settlement, which was a direct result of the Democratic wave of 2018 that not only swept out all of the Republican judges that opposed the idea but also installed a Democratic majority on Commissioners Court, which then authorized the settlement as the new Democratic judges asked to drop their defense. A huge amount of Democratic energy went into the fight for that settlement, much of which was expressed in the 2018 campaign. That could have been overcome, but the criticism that Ogg subsequently made of the settlement and the Democratic judges, much of which closely echoed Republican criticism and often sounded like what Judge Hidalgo’s opponent in 2022 was saying (I refuse to name her any more if I don’t have to), really got the most stalwart party members angry. It wasn’t just about the disagreement. It was the way it was expressed, and the timing of it, and the stakes involved.

3. Again, I think all of this could have been overcome. There are plenty of policy differences within the party, and we muddle through them most of the time. The animosity between Ogg and Judge Hidalgo, who as the story notes is extremely popular among Democrats, could have been overcome – we don’t all have to like each other as long as we’re all moving in more or less the same direction. The case against the former Hidalgo employees, which are more technical violation than anything lurid and which maybe isn’t a slam dunk as a criminal case, didn’t even have to be a breaking point. But given all of the other things, it sure seems like maybe Ogg and her office shouldn’t have been the ones to pursue it. She could have handed it off to a special prosecutor, or asked another DA like Fort Bend County’s to handle the case. That would have allowed for the process to play out without the insinuation of political motives or payback or whatever.

Basically, there wasn’t any one thing that led to this result. It was a combination of a lot of things, built up over time. There were opportunities to avoid a lot of the problems and maybe turn down the heat, but they didn’t happen. And so here we are. Whatever else we get from Sean Teare, the favorite to be the next District Attorney of Harris County, I hope he has paid attention to all of that.

