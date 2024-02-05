Judicial Q&A: Vivian King

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I am Vivian King. I am running for the 486th Criminal District Court that presides over felony cases in Harris County, TX. The 486th District Court was created by the 2023 Legislature and opened October 01, 2023. The Governor appointed a Republican lawyer who started on or about November 27, 2023. I have practiced criminal law for over 31 years. I am Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. I have been both a prosecutor and defense attorney. As a defense attorney for 22 years, I have represented over 1,000 people, served as lead counsel for over 150 trials.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 486th District Court hears felony cases in Harris County, TX.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running for this particular bench because it is a new criminal court opened in October 2023. The 2024 election is the first time this court will appear on the ballot for Harris County voters to elect the Judge of this court.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have worked in criminal law for over 31 years. I started as a prosecutor for 2-1/2 years under District Attorney Johnny Holmes from 1992-1995. Next, in 1995, I did criminal defense work for 22 years. Then, in 2017, I went back to the District Attorney’s office to use my 9-year career as an Internal Auditor and Operations Advisor of a Fortune 500 bank, to run the day-to -day operations of the District Attorney’s office. As First Assistant & Chief of Staff, I supervise Budget & Finance, Human Resources, Innovations & Technology and other operations areas.

5. Why is this race important?

It is important to elect judges who have the experience to preside over courts that have over 1,500 to 2,500 pending felony cases. I have represented over 1,000 people in my legal career, including over 100 Jury Trials and over 50 appeals. In my 31 years of experience, I have seen experienced judges reduce huge backlogs. I have the experience and knowledge to reduce the huge backlog of pending violent crimes cases. The Harris County jail is filled with persons accused of serious violent crimes who are awaiting trial. The County Jails are not designed for that purpose. The wait list is so high that Harris County taxpayers are paying a $25 Million contract to a private prison in Post, Tx, near Lubbock; millions to the Louisiana jail system and most recently, $11Million to Mississippi. All of this money is going to house pending felony cases while inmates await their trial dates. These cases need to be tried before juries in a timely manner to reach a fair resolution for the inmates and the victims of violent crimes.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

As stated above, I have the experience to preside over a court with a huge backlog of serious crimes. In my 31 years as a criminal lawyer, I have represented over 1,000 people; tried over 150 cases; and authored over 50 appeals. I have seen strategies used by former judges to reduce the backlog of criminal cases. I have the respect of my colleagues as an excellent trial attorney. I am well versed in difficult criminal law procedures. If elected, I will use this knowledge to preside over the 486th District Court fairly and equitably as the gatekeeper of both the state and federal constitutions.

