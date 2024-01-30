Interview with Umeka Lewis

Challenging incumbent Christian Menefee in the primary for Harris County Attorney is Umeka “UA” Lewis, who is a civil rights attorney and partner in a local law firm who got her law degree at TSU. There isn’t much biography on her website, but you can get a feel for her professional career via her profile on the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association website. She has been in the news for a false arrest lawsuit she filed and won against the city and for a run-in with a notorious federal judge. To learn more you’ll need to listen to the interview, which conveniently enough is right here:

I will run interviews with the candidates for County Attorney and District Attorney this week, and then after that I get into legislative races. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

