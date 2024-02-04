Do we have any HCAD candidates yet?

Campos summarizes our forthcoming election calendar.

Most folks here in Harris County are gearing up for the political party primaries on Super Tuesday, March 5 with early voting in person beginning on Tuesday, February 20. Heck, Commentary already sent in my ballot, and it has been received, according to the Harrisvotes.com mail ballot tracker. If you live in State Senate District 15, like me, you get to vote in the Special Election on Saturday, May 4, with early voting in person beginning on Monday, April 22. This is from the Public Service Announcement (PSA) Department. I bet most of you didn’t know that all voters in Harris County get to vote on the Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) board of director election that will also be held on Saturday, May 4. It is a new election that was created by a bill authored by GOP State Sen. Paul Bettencourt.

Yes, that HCAD election, which was sprung on us all. I still haven’t seen any news about it since that Trib story that alerted me to this change in the law. Which is a bit worrisome since the filing period is happening now. Here’s the HCAD announcement of the election, and their notice for anyone who may be interested in running for a position:

Local residents interested in running should direct applications to the office of the Harris County Judge. The office of the Harris County Judge is at 1001 Preston Street, Suite 911, Houston, TX 77002. They are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications for a place on the ballot can be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 713.755.8379. For a place on the ballot, interested candidates must either pay a filing fee of $400, or provide a petition with 500 signatures of registered Harris County voters in lieu of a filing fee. Both must go to the county judge using the above information. Below is a link to the application and a link to the Texas Secretary of State’s Election Advisory No. 2023-24. https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/forms/pol-sub/2-49f.pdf

https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/laws/advisory2023-24.shtml

The filing period runs through February 17, which is fast approaching. I have no idea as of this writing if anyone has filed for this. I’m going to try to find out. If you are aware of anyone’s candidacy, please leave a comment and let us know.

