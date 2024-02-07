HCAD candidate filing update

Hey, remember how I said I was going to check and see if we had any candidates for those newly to-be-elected positions on the HCAD Board of Trustees? Well, I checked, and as of yesterday afternoon no one had applied for any of the three positions as yet. The filing deadline is 5 PM on Friday, February 16, so there is still time. I also checked to see if the HCDP was working on making sure that interested folks knew about this and was told yes, that is happening. I’ll check again next week and let you know what answer I get at that time. Maybe there’ll be some news coverage of this between now and then. In the meantime, go see that first link if you yourself want to apply.

