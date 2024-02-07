Endorsement watch: Two uphill battles

Two new endorsements from the Chron, in races that aren’t likely to be competitive but whose primaries feature a candidate who’s going to give their best shot and a candidate who’s literally nothing but a name on the ballot. First up in CD22 is Marquette Greene-Scott.

When the Texas lawmakers redrew the 22nd Congressional District in 2021, they effectively attempted to carve up any hope that Democrats had of winning that seat.

What was once a purplish district with a heavy Asian American population instead was redrawn to loop in rural, whiter, Republican-leaning counties such as Wharton and Matagorda. The intent was clear: after two election cycles in 2018 and 2020 in which Democrats ran competitive races in the 22nd, Republicans wanted to ensure that the GOP incumbent, U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, would be safe for years to come. Their strategy, so far, has proved successful. Nehls trounced his nominal Democratic opponent in 2022 by 27 points.

Based on that lopsided result, conventional wisdom is that the odds are stacked against Marquette Greene-Scott, an attorney and Iowa Colony City Council member running this year to be the district’s Democratic nominee. Yet Greene-Scott, 52, isn’t wired to take anything for granted. Show her Nehls’ margin of victory in the 2022 election, and she’ll point out that the Democrat in that race won 35% while barely even campaigning. Show her the district’s homogenous political representation, and she’ll counter that the district is still majority-minority — roughly 30% Latino, 11% Black and 15% Asian — and relatively well educated — nearly half the district has a bachelor’s degree or higher — demographics that could, in theory, bode well for a competitive race. The challenge, she said, will be ensuring that all of these potential voters are registered, motivated to turn out and open-minded enough to believe a Democrat can win.

“I’m not naive, I understand what I’m up against,” Greene-Scott told the editorial board. “I’m not taking anything for granted. I’m putting in the leg work, I’m doing everything I need to do to be successful.”

It helps that Greene-Scott has local government experience as a City Council member in Iowa Colony. She doesn’t indulge in activist rhetoric that could turn people off or push unrealistic policies that won’t stand a chance in Washington. She is a self-described fiscal conservative with socially liberal views that are in line with most mainstream Democrats: she wants to enhance subsidies for the Affordable Care Act to make health insurance more widely available, as well as support programs for military veterans and their families.

One of her top priorities is protecting voting rights, namely by codifying the Voting Rights Act’s “preclearance” requirement, which the Supreme Court struck down in 2013. That provision required states, such as Texas, with a history of voter discrimination to submit voting rules changes or proposed district maps to the federal government before they took effect.