Judicial Q&A: Chavon Carr

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I am an experienced Probate attorney who has actively practiced for 17 years. I have served as an advocate for hundreds of individuals and families helping them navigate the probate and guardianship process. As a champion for mental health, I hold a Certificate in Health Law and have served as an attorney ad litem for the mental health docket for over 5 years. I have the temperament and compassion to serve in this area of law and am committed to ensuring that legal processes are administered with the utmost integrity, professionalism, and empathy. My desire to become a Probate Judge is rooted in my commitment to justice, empathy for those facing difficult life situations, and dedication to upholding the law with integrity. I am eager to use my skills and passion to serve my community and contribute positively to the Probate Court system.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The Judge of Harris County Probate Court 5 is charged with presiding over the administration of decedent’s estates, overseeing guardianships for individuals who cannot manage their own affairs and assets, as well as overseeing the administration of mental health care. In so doing, the judge is to be the neutral party that ensures Constitutional rights are protected and that cases are heard in a timely manner. Additionally, there are a number of administrative duties involved with serving as a probate court judge, which include setting policies and procedures for the Harris County legal system.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

In addition to being an experienced Probate, Estate Planning, and Real Estate Attorney for over 17 years. I hold a certificate in health law which better equips me to understand the needs and challenges to oversee the mental health docket. I have also participated in candidate trainings by Vote Run Lead, an organization that focuses on empowering and training women to run for political office. As a board member of various nonprofits, I have also received leadership and governance skill training.

5. Why is this race important?

This is a newly created court to deal with the growth of Harris County. The Judge of this court will set the tone for this court going forward. This court deals with individuals when they are at their most vulnerable and needs a Judge who will lead with competency, courtesy and compassion.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

The judiciary needs leaders who are compassionate, competent, and courteous. I have listened to the needs of the community and advocated for them in the probate system for many years. I am the candidate who has actively practiced in all areas that come before the court including probate administration, guardianship and the mental docket. I am committed to ensuring that the legal processes are administered with the utmost integrity, professional and empathy. I have empathy for those facing difficult life situations and am dedicated to upholding the law with integrity. I have the right temperament to set the tone for this newly created court.

