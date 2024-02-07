Interview with Ashton Woods

Moving to our next contender in HD146 we come to a familiar name. Ashton Woods has been a fixture on the scene as an organizer and activist since moving to Houston from New Orleans in 2005, just before Hurricane Katrina. Woods is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and the co-founder and lead organizer for Black Lives Matter Houston. He was appointed in 2016 by Mayor Turner to be on the board of the city’s first LGBT Advisory Committee. He ran for City Council At Large #5 in 2019. You can listen to the interview I did with him for that office here, and you can listen to the interview for HD146 here:
We are in the home stretch now. I will have more legislative and Congressional interviews leading up to the start of Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.