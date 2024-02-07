Interview with Ashton Woods

Moving to our next contender in HD146 we come to a familiar name. Ashton Woods has been a fixture on the scene as an organizer and activist since moving to Houston from New Orleans in 2005, just before Hurricane Katrina. Woods is an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and the co-founder and lead organizer for Black Lives Matter Houston. He was appointed in 2016 by Mayor Turner to be on the board of the city’s first LGBT Advisory Committee. He ran for City Council At Large #5 in 2019. You can listen to the interview I did with him for that office here, and you can listen to the interview for HD146 here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor

Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor

Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor

Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor

Amanda Edwards, CD18

Pervez Agwan, CD07

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, CD07

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

Umeka Lewis, Harris County Attorney

Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney

Danny Norris, HD142

Lauren Ashley Simmons, HD146

We are in the home stretch now. I will have more legislative and Congressional interviews leading up to the start of Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

Related Posts: