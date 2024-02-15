My next two interviews, the last two that I have completed for this cycle, were not ones that I had originally planned on doing but were inspired in part by the Chronicle endorsements of the candidates involved. Because of my interest in interviewing candidates, I generally try to stay neutral so that everyone is able to trust me. There are obviously exceptions, and one of them is in races where there’s a candidate who’s making a clear effort and one who’s done nothing other than pay the filing fee. Both of these races and these candidates match that profile, and so today I’m talking to Nasir Malik, who is taking on Paul Bettencourt in SD07. Malik is an immigrant, a businessman in the residential construction industry, a volunteer in Klein and Humble ISD Mentoring programs, and unlike the incumbent someone who will work to make his district and the state a better place. This race is a longshot by any definition but we’re never going to make progress if we don’t have good people willing to run in them, and the least I can do is highlight those folks for you. So here’s my interview with Nasir Malik:

This is it, the final week before Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

