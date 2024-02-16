Interview with Marquette Greene-Scott

And here we are at the final interview of the cycle (no, I was never able to get something scheduled with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee), though I may find more to do for the runoffs and the May HCAD election. As noted yesterday, my interest in these last two interviews is to help provide a bit of visibility to candidates in lower profile but still important races who are clearly of higher quality than their opponents. Marquette Greene-Scott is a Louisiana native who transplanted to Fort Bend in 2010. She has been a math teacher at both the high school and collegiate level, and fulfilled a dream of going to law school while a working mom. She has now been a practicing attorney for 19 years, licensed in Louisiana and Texas. She currently serves on the City Council and as Mayr Pro Tem in the city of Iowa Colony. We had plenty to talk about, and you can hear it all here:

And that’s a wrap for interviews. I still have a couple of judicial Q&As to run, which you will see shortly. I hope this was helpful to you in making your candidate choices. Early Voting starts on Tuesday and I’ll be all over that. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

