Interview with Gion Thomas

We wrap up Legislative And Congressional Week #1 with our next contender in CD38, Gion Thomas, who moved to Katy as a 12-year-old in 2005 after being forced out of his home by Hurricane Katrina. A graduate of Katy High School and TSU who later got a postgraduate certificate in public administration from Harvard, Thomas has been a community organizer who has worked on a variety of campaigns including those of Beto O’Rourke and Rochelle Garza, and has served as the vice president of the Katy Democrats. He also created and hosted the Raw Take podcast. You can go though his back catalog, and you can listen to what he has to say here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor

Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor

Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor

Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor

Amanda Edwards, CD18

Pervez Agwan, CD07

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, CD07

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

Umeka Lewis, Harris County Attorney

Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney

Danny Norris, HD142

Lauren Ashley Simmons, HD146

Ashton Woods, HD146

Melissa McDonough, CD38

We are in the home stretch now. I will have more legislative and Congressional interviews leading up to the start of Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

