Interview with Gion Thomas

We wrap up Legislative And Congressional Week #1 with our next contender in CD38, Gion Thomas, who moved to Katy as a 12-year-old in 2005 after being forced out of his home by Hurricane Katrina. A graduate of Katy High School and TSU who later got a postgraduate certificate in public administration from Harvard, Thomas has been a community organizer who has worked on a variety of campaigns including those of Beto O’Rourke and Rochelle Garza, and has served as the vice president of the Katy Democrats. He also created and hosted the Raw Take podcast. You can go though his back catalog, and you can listen to what he has to say here:
We are in the home stretch now. I will have more legislative and Congressional interviews leading up to the start of Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.