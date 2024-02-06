Interview with Lauren Ashley Simmons

We move over to HD146 for the next two days. This is the home of the latest problematic legislator, Rep. Shawn Thierry, who has drawn a pair of challengers after making some bad votes and troubling statements on book bans and LGBTQ+ rights. Lauren Ashley Simmons is a labor organizer and parent activist against the state takeover of HISD; here’s some news coverage about that. Raised in the Third Ward, she unexpectedly became a single mom at the age of nineteen and had to navigate all of the bureaucracy that many folks have to deal with to survive. That experience informs her activism and advocacy today. Here’s the interview:

PREVIOUSLY:

Karthik Soora, SD15

Michelle Bonton, SD15

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Todd Litton, SD15

Beto Cardenas, SD15

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor

Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor

Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor

Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor

Amanda Edwards, CD18

Pervez Agwan, CD07

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, CD07

Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney

Umeka Lewis, Harris County Attorney

Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney

Danny Norris, HD142

We are in the home stretch now. I will have more legislative and Congressional interviews leading up to the start of Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

