Interview with Lauren Ashley Simmons

We move over to HD146 for the next two days. This is the home of the latest problematic legislator, Rep. Shawn Thierry, who has drawn a pair of challengers after making some bad votes and troubling statements on book bans and LGBTQ+ rights. Lauren Ashley Simmons is a labor organizer and parent activist against the state takeover of HISD; here’s some news coverage about that. Raised in the Third Ward, she unexpectedly became a single mom at the age of nineteen and had to navigate all of the bureaucracy that many folks have to deal with to survive. That experience informs her activism and advocacy today. Here’s the interview:
We are in the home stretch now. I will have more legislative and Congressional interviews leading up to the start of Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.