Judicial Q&A: Judge Brittanye Morris

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Judge Brittanye Morris, currently presiding over the 333rd Civil District Court in Harris County, Texas. With nearly a decade of legal experience and a commitment to justice, I am honored to serve our community with fairness, impartiality, and dedication on the bench.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 333rd Civil District Court in Harris County, Texas, handles a diverse caseload. The majority of cases involve personal injury matters, while others encompass a range of legal issues, including employment disputes, property disputes, trade secret cases, breach of contract matters, and various miscellaneous business-related issues.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

During my tenure on this bench, my accomplishments include a substantial reduction in case backlogs, ensuring more efficient and timely legal proceedings. I have implemented a more diverse guardian ad litem appointment system, promoting inclusivity and diverse perspectives in decision-making processes. Additionally, I have maintained the use of virtual hearings post COVID, enhancing community access to the court system and adapting to evolving needs. These achievements underscore my commitment to judicial efficiency, diversity, and accessibility, contributing to a more equitable and responsive legal environment for all.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I aim to continue fostering a fair, efficient, and accessible legal environment. Building on past achievements, I seek to implement innovative case management strategies, further reducing backlogs. Implementing more community outreach and legal education efforts will deepen public understanding of the legal system. Through these initiatives, I aspire to fortify public trust in the judiciary, promote justice, and contribute to the overall well-being of our community.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is crucial as it directly impacts the quality and fairness of our local judicial system. The outcome determines who will preside over cases, making decisions that affect individuals’ lives and businesses. It’s an opportunity for voters to shape the judiciary, ensuring that the court reflects their voice, values of justice, integrity, and impartiality. By participating in this election, citizens contribute to the maintenance of a strong and equitable legal system, reinforcing the principles and values that underpin our community’s landscape.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

In the upcoming March elections, I humbly ask for the vote of the Harris County citizens based on a proven commitment to justice and fairness. My track record in effectively handling a diverse range of cases speaks to my dedication to upholding the law. From reducing backlogs to enhancing accessibility, I’ve implemented positive changes within the court which led to expedited hearings and more trials on the merits. My legal expertise, community involvement, and transparent approach embody a vision for a more equitable legal system. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community and ensuring justice for all.

