Paxton prosecutors respond to his “but I’m an orphan!” motion

They’ll fight it out on Friday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will be in a Houston court Friday in a nearly 9-year-old securities fraud case he is now seeking to dismiss.

Paxton could face trial as early as April 15. But as that trial date approaches, his lawyers are asking a judge to toss the case, arguing that lengthy delays have violated his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

“At minimum, the State’s inactivity imposed additional and entirely foreseeable — and unnecessary — worry, anxiety, employment and financial difficulties, and frustration upon Paxton,” his defense team argues.

The special prosecutors in the case have countered that Paxton himself is responsible for much of the delay and that his legal team could have argued for a speedy trial while the case languished during several rounds of appeals.

[…]

Pressing to continue toward trial, the prosecutors argue that Paxton’s political victories, including fending off impeachment, are proof that the pending case has caused the attorney general little strain. Since he was indicted, Paxton has been reelected attorney general twice and become one of the most visible state attorneys general in the country.

“To be sure, Paxton has spent considerable time under indictment and spent a considerable amount of money to defend himself,” the prosecutors argue. “But to be equally sure, he has done so while on bond, with a team of high-price lawyers, and a cadre of surrogates, spokespersons and sycophants who continue to spread his truth – not the truth – that he is the victim of a witch hunt.”