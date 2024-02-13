Interview with Charlene Ward Johnson

Next up in HD139 is Charlene Ward Johnson, who has served on the HCC Board of Trustees since winning a special election to fill the seat left vacant by Rhonda Skillern-Jones in 2022. On the HCC Board she is the chair of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee and also serves on the Public Policy & Advocacy Committee on the Association of Community College of Trustees. A UH graduate with a master’s in organizational management, she has worked in the electric utility and customer service industry for over 25 years. She volunteers with multiple community organizations, including as a Board Member on the University of Houston Alumni Foundation. I interviewed her for that HCC race in 2022, which you can listen to here. My interview with her for this race is here:

This is it, the final week before Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.

