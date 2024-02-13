Interview with Charlene Ward Johnson

Next up in HD139 is Charlene Ward Johnson, who has served on the HCC Board of Trustees since winning a special election to fill the seat left vacant by Rhonda Skillern-Jones in 2022. On the HCC Board she is the chair of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee and also serves on the Public Policy & Advocacy Committee on the Association of Community College of Trustees. A UH graduate with a master’s in organizational management, she has worked in the electric utility and customer service industry for over 25 years. She volunteers with multiple community organizations, including as a Board Member on the University of Houston Alumni Foundation. I interviewed her for that HCC race in 2022, which you can listen to here. My interview with her for this race is here:
PREVIOUSLY:
Karthik Soora, SD15
Michelle Bonton, SD15
Molly Cook, SD15
Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15
Todd Litton, SD15
Beto Cardenas, SD15
Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor
Danielle Bess, Tax Assessor
Jerry Davis, Tax Assessor
Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor
Claude Cummings, Tax Assessor
Amanda Edwards, CD18
Pervez Agwan, CD07
Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, CD07
Christian Menefee, Harris County Attorney
Umeka Lewis, Harris County Attorney
Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney
Sean Teare, Harris County District Attorney
Danny Norris, HD142
Lauren Ashley Simmons, HD146
Ashton Woods, HD146
Melissa McDonough, CD38
Gion Thomas, CD38
Mo Jenkins, HD139
This is it, the final week before Early Voting. You can keep track of all my interviews and judicial Q&As on the ever indispensable Erik Manning spreadsheet.