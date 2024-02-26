2024 Primary Early Voting, Day Six: On to week 2

Five more days of early voting to go. Here’s where we are after the weekend:

Year Mail Early Total ============================== 2012 6,055 11,580 17,635 2016 8,850 23,384 32,234 2020 15,101 36,719 51,820 2024 7,643 33,276 40,919 2012 12,915 24,000 36,915 2016 12,203 32,641 44,844 2020 16,528 32,638 48,166 2024 3,620 40,220 43,840

As a reminder, Dem totals are on top, Republican ones on the bottom. Here are the Day Six totals for this year, and here are the final totals from 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Dems had a few more votes than Republicans over the weekend, but not enough to take note. We are either now receiving or now counting mail ballots on Saturday; all of the years before this show zero mail ballots for the weekend period. Not sure what changed or why, but there it is. Dems will surpass their final EV total from 2012 today, and they could surpass the 2016 final total before Friday. 2020 is out of reach barring a big surge, but the final total should be a respectable percentage of what it was that year.

For whatever the reason, I’m feeling squeamish about making projections. Maybe the 2023 race has scared me off. I’ll run some numbers later in the week to see where we stand in a bigger-picture context. At this point, I’m comfortable with my initial evaluation that we’d exceed 2016 and fall short of 2020. Beyond that, it’s up in the air. Have you voted yet?

