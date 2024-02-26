2024 Primary Early Voting, Day Six: On to week 2

Posted on February 26, 2024 by Charles Kuffner

Five more days of early voting to go. Here’s where we are after the weekend:


Year    Mail    Early    Total
==============================
2012   6,055   11,580   17,635
2016   8,850   23,384   32,234
2020  15,101   36,719   51,820
2024   7,643   33,276   40,919

2012  12,915   24,000   36,915
2016  12,203   32,641   44,844
2020  16,528   32,638   48,166
2024   3,620   40,220   43,840

As a reminder, Dem totals are on top, Republican ones on the bottom. Here are the Day Six totals for this year, and here are the final totals from 2012, 2016, and 2020.

Dems had a few more votes than Republicans over the weekend, but not enough to take note. We are either now receiving or now counting mail ballots on Saturday; all of the years before this show zero mail ballots for the weekend period. Not sure what changed or why, but there it is. Dems will surpass their final EV total from 2012 today, and they could surpass the 2016 final total before Friday. 2020 is out of reach barring a big surge, but the final total should be a respectable percentage of what it was that year.

For whatever the reason, I’m feeling squeamish about making projections. Maybe the 2023 race has scared me off. I’ll run some numbers later in the week to see where we stand in a bigger-picture context. At this point, I’m comfortable with my initial evaluation that we’d exceed 2016 and fall short of 2020. Beyond that, it’s up in the air. Have you voted yet?

Related Posts:

This entry was posted in Election 2024 and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to 2024 Primary Early Voting, Day Six: On to week 2

  1. Burt Levine says:
    February 26, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Voted yesterday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *