Texas blog roundup for the week of February 4

The Texas Progressive Alliance is basking in the warmth of spring training games as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interprets Greg Abbott’s incoherent BS about IVF.

SocraticGadfly had a trio of election-related posts. At the state level, he first looked at Greg Abbott’s and Ken Paxton’s (anti)-endorsements, including curiosity about clashing endorsements. He then offeredsome early primary predictions in his region. At the national level, he discussed independent and third-party news. polling, #AbandonBiden in Michigan and other items in a presidential roundup.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project asked how Houston police & Mayor Whitmire would respond to Trump’s openly-planned mass round-ups of migrants.

============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Tribune tells you how to help and how to stay safe in the Panhandle during the wildfires.

Crystal Sandoval warns that an attack on Annunciation House is an attack on us all.

Ryan Puzucki reports from the YMIBY conference in Austin.

Texas 2036 celebrates our state’s birthday.

The Texas Living Waters Project brings highlights from their first Texas Water Trust Workshop.

The Dallas Observer listened to Ted Cruz’s podcast with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson so you don’t have to.

