Texas blog roundup for the week of March 11

The Spherical Armadillos is the name of the Texas Progressive Alliance’s next band, and this is the Texas Progressive Alliance’s next weekly roundup.

Off the Kuff has some initial thoughts on the 2024 primaries, and evaluated the polls that were done before them.

SocraticGadfly offers up a variety of thoughts on the SCOTUS ruling in Trump v Colorado.

Stace gives his view on President Biden’s South Texas support. But after the SOTU, he also gave a few thoughts on Biden’s “illegal” flub.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says take Republicans at face value when they say they’ll take democracy.

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Law Dork digs into the drag ban at West Texas A&M.

The Austin Chronicle analyzes Travis County DA Jose Garza’s primary win.

Grits for Breakfast tries to make sense of where criminal justice reform is now.

The Texas Signal gave their primary recap.

The Observer counts the Republican bodies after their grim and bloody Primary Day.

Nonsequiteuse reminds Harris County that it gets to (and has to) vote twice in May.

Houstonia tells you what to eat at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Related Posts: