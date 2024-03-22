We return to the question of “how will we pay for the firefighter agreement” question

Gonna keep asking it until we get a full answer.

Mayor John Whitmire’s administration is weighing all options, including hiking the city’s property tax rate and charging residents a garbage collection fee, to help pay for its landmark settlement with the Houston firefighters union, according to the City Attorney Arturo Michel.

“I think everything is on the table,” Michel said after a court hearing Monday, specifically mentioning the garbage fee and property taxes. “Nobody has said we’re going to take this route or (that route).”

Administration officials expect the city’s hefty reserves, built up using federal COVID-19 relief money under former Mayor Sylvester Turner’s administration, will be enough to get through Whitmire’s first budget season this summer, Michel said.

The city currently has about $428 million in reserves, about $241 million more than the minimum amount it must maintain. Budget Director Melissa Dubowski projected the city will face a $160 million deficit in its next budget, without accounting for the firefighters’ deal. She suggested the city could draw down on its reserves to help cover the gap, and she alluded to some of the same policy proposals Michel mentioned, including new fees and “enhancements to property tax.”

The administration likely will have to weigh policy solutions to help free up resources in future years. That could include potentially charging residents a monthly fee for garbage collection and asking voters to approve a higher property tax rate.

Houston is the only major city in Texas that does not charge residents a fee for garbage and recycling collection. That idea has been kicked around City Hall for decades, both as a tool to stabilize the undermanned Solid Waste Management Department, and as a way to free up the tax dollars that currently support its budget of about $97 million.