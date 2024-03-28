Controller Hollins puts firefighter settlement tab at up to $1.3 billion

That’s once you factor in interest payments over the life of the bonds that will be issued to cover this.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s proposed settlement with the firefighters union could cost significantly more than previously advertised, City Controller Chris Hollins said Tuesday. The total cost of a back-pay settlement with the city’s firefighters could be $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion after taking into account interest and fees, Hollins said. In addition, the total extra cost of a forward-looking, five-year contract with the firefighters’ union could exceed $140 million, according to the controller. Hollins declined to weigh in on whether he thinks the settlement is fair, but his take on the settlement cost underscores the heavy hit to taxpayers from the deal that Whitmire struck earlier this month. […] Hollins said his assessment of whether the deal is sound will hinge on a comparison of Houston firefighter pay to counterparts in other cities in Texas. He still is waiting on that analysis from the Whitmire administration, he said. Whitmire has yet to release a detailed plan of how to pay for the firefighter settlement. Administration officials have broached the idea of instituting a garbage collection fee or creating an exception to the city’s property tax revenue cap to pay for the Houston police and fire departments, which make up the lion’s share of the city’s operating expenses. Both of those ideas are worth exploring, Hollins said at his Tuesday news conference. He said the city cannot meet its mounting obligations through cost-cutting measures alone. Adding the firefighter settlement to the city’s structural deficit, Houston soon will be on the hook for an extra $230 to $280 million dollars in expenses per year, Hollins said.

See here for the previous entry in this series. Mayor Whitmire still hasn’t provided a plan, and while it’s reasonable to give a topline figure for the total cost, there really will be a lot paid out in interest over the years. A million bucks twenty years from now is worth less than a million bucks today, but it still has to be paid. I don’t have a problem with that, but the line that this settlement was needed because the cost of losing to the firefighters in court would have been a lot more is at least a little disingenuous, in that the city could have prevailed in that lawsuit. I don’t know enough to know what the chances are of that or what a decent risk analysis would look like, the point is that the firefighters didn’t agree to a settlement out of a sense of civic duty, they did so because their risk analysis suggested the city made a worthwhile offer to them, taking into account the possibility they could lose or just not get as much if they won. It’s all a calculation.

It’s fair to say the city was going to have to pay something when the court case was done, and whatever you thought of the merits of the case there’s value in knowing what that amount is so a plan could be made for it. It’s just that, you know, now we have to make those plans. And they have to be made in the context of a budget outlook that is now worse because of it.

Houston Controller Chris Hollins has projected a budget shortfall of $230 to $280 million for the upcoming fiscal year, warning that the city’s savings cannot sustain the extra costs from the latest firefighters’ deal beyond another year. […] Combining debt repayments, interest and planned salary hikes, the city’s budget is bracing for an additional cost of $70 to $80 million in the next fiscal year that starts in July. This is on top of an already projected deficit of $160 to $200 million that does not account for the impact of the firefighters’ agreement, Hollins said. “This is a long-standing pattern that the city for years and years has been spending on a recurring basis more than is brought in,” Hollins said during a Tuesday press conference. “You start to look at the numbers and they pile up, and it’s my job to at some point say, ‘hey, we can no longer foot this bill.’” Whitmire’s team has proposed potentially adjusting the city’s property tax revenue cap, charging a garbage fee and implementing 5% budget cuts across most city departments as potential ways to cut down expenses and generate new revenues. Hollins said he has long advocated for removing the revenue cap and is open to exploring the addition of a garbage fee, noting Houston is the only major city in Texas without one. He said, however, that he does not support large-scale budget cuts or layoffs that would undermine essential city services such as water provision, trash collection and road safety projects. “These are fundamental necessities that residents expect, depend on and pay for with their tax dollars,” he said. “We were elected with a mandate to not only maintain but to improve the quality of critical city services…and we must uphold that responsibility.”

I too have long advocated for getting rid of the stupid revenue cap, and I look forward to Mayor Whitmire making that case. It’s just too bad this has to wait until 2026, because we could use it now. Or, really, anytime in the past. But here we are.

