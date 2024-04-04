Texas blog roundup for the week of April 1

It’s one, two, three strikes you’re out at the old Texas Progressive Alliance weekly roundup.

Off the Kuff has a first look and a second look at the now-concluded securities fraud case against Ken Paxton.

On Israel-Gaza, a la the Watergate phrase, SocraticGadfly wants to know “what did the president know and when did he know it?”

Oh: Happy Easter from Our Lord and Savior Donald J. Trump!

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said U.S. Rep. Allred must include obligations of Democratic Party elected officials in who must help win what he terms “The most important election in U.S history.”

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Austin Chronicle reported that the Texas Maternal Mortality Task Force has never included deaths related to abortion or the lack of access to abortion in its totals.

Evil MoPac has six suggestions for appropriate community service tasks for Ken Paxton.

Beyond Bones tells you what you need to know about the eclipse.

Your Local Epidemiologist notes that two now-retracted medical studies were key aspects of recent SCOTUS cases.

Space City Weather takes an early look at the forthcoming hurricane season.

The Current informs us of this year’s Gathering Of The Kyles, held as usual in the city of Kyle, with a goal of breaking the record for largest number of Kyles in one place.

