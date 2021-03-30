Another Watson lawsuit update

Nineteen women have now accused Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault after three massage therapists filed separate lawsuits Sunday night.
The latest accusations involve women who said Watson assaulted and harassed them during massage sessions at various points in 2020. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations. Well-known Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, a former mayoral candidate, is representing the women.
In the latest lawsuit, Buzbee claimed Watson is deleting Instagram messages and contacting some of the women in an attempt to settle. Hardin issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to the allegation.
“Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages,” Hardin said. “That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases.”
“Opposing counsel’s continued statements that these cases aren’t about money do not square with the facts in at least two of these cases. It is incredibly irresponsible to continue to make these types of false allegations in this avalanche of anonymous lawsuits, particularly while we are still trying to find out who the accusers are. We will address these issues, and others raised in these cases, in our formal response to the court in the coming weeks.”
“Plaintiffs have not brought these cases for money or attention; instead Plaintiffs seek a change in behavior with regard to Watson, and a change of culture in the NFL,” the 19th lawsuit reads.
See here and here for the previous updates, and click on the story link to see a copy of the latest lawsuit. Deleting material evidence (if indeed Watson has done so) could be a problem, which I presume is why Rusty Hardin is out there denying it. I will be very interested to see what their eventual formal response looks like. Sean Pendergast has more.
That’s a lotta massagin.
Gives a different meaning to watson grinding explosion.
“That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15th, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that HE has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases.”
Note the operative word, ‘HE’. He’s not saying that he, Rusty Hardin, hasn’t reached out to the women…
He’s innocent until proven guilty, and we will have to wait and see how this works out.
Not a judgment one way or another on Watson’s case, but if you’re a football player who needs massage therapy, and you don’t want the possibility of harassment charges, you should follow the lead of MDs and teachers- make sure at least one other person is around and is in a position to see/ hear everything that goes on.